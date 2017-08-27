Hurricane Harvey strikes a powerful blow to Texas

Rockport, Tex

Hurricane Harvey bombarded a stretch of the Gulf Coast in Texas on Saturday with home-ripping winds and epic rains. As emergency officials scrambled to assess the damage, hundreds of thousands of people were without power after utility poles were knocked to the ground as if they were twigs.

The storm made landfall in this coastal city, ripping away roofs, leveling palm trees and road signs, and turning fields into lakes. Mayor Charles J. Wax said early Saturday that conditions were too dangerous to send out emergency officials but that an initial review, as the storm’s eye passed overnight, showed “widespread damage.”

“We took a Category 4 storm right on the nose,” the mayor said.

Harvey was the first major hurricane to make land fall in the United States since 2005, and it was expected to hover over Texas until at least midweek. A fierce Category 4 hurricane when it struck land on Friday night, it eased by Saturday into a Category 1, with winds of about 80 miles per hour. Still, meteorologists warned that as much as three feet of rain could fall across a vast area from Corpus Christi to Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city.

“Storm surge is the most dangerous element of hurricanes,” Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN. “It has the highest potential to kill the most amount of people.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but forecasters warned that Harvey’s onslaught was just beginning. In an advisory on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was already producing “torrential rains,” and it warned that “catastrophic flooding” was likely in the days ahead.

The storm remained a hurricane well after it made landfall about 10 p.m. Friday, and the deluge of rain made it difficult for the authorities to conduct even preliminary damage assessments. More than 250,000 Texans were without electricity on Saturday, a figure that was likely to increase.

Images and videos on social media showed substantial damage to buildings, including roofs torn away and walls toppled. The authorities in Corpus Christi urged residents who were still in the city to boil water, and shelters were open in at least four counties.

In Houston, the lights began to blink and, in some places, go out. The city’s bayous were rising, and its roads, mostly quiet since Friday night, remained eerily empty. Although Houston, a city of about 2.3 million, is among the nation’s most flood-prone major cities, the local authorities did not order an evacuation.

Juan Cruz, 52, bought a tarpaulin from a Walmart north of downtown to help cover his leaky roof. He lived through Hurricane Mitch in Honduras in 1998 and remembered how it had killed his neighbors, flooded roads and torn up bridges.

“Maybe it won’t be that bad,” he said of Harvey. “It depends on God.”

Nearby, a homeless man, Roy Joe Cox, 63, pulled a rolling suitcase. “A hurricane is coming, and I have nowhere to go,” he said.

Tears formed in his sky blue eyes. He normally lives under a nearby bridge, he said, and was hoping to get a blanket to protect him from the incoming storm. “I’m not a thief,” he said. “But I was going to steal it, because I don’t have any money.”—AP