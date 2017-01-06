Pakistan People’s Party Punjab releases White Paper

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

People’s Party Punjab Provincial Parliamentary Party issued a ‘White Paper’ on failures of Federal and Punjab governments during 2016 listing 25 major scandals of PML-N. He said the ‘hungry lion’ is after the blood of common man and PML-N is openly looting and plundering the country to fill its own pockets.

In a white paper issued by MPA Faiza Malik, PPP Punjab parliamentary party said that the PML-N is safeguarding its corruption by using the name of democracy. The government deprived the regulatory bodies of their autonomy to allow corruption. The report of Justice Qazi Essa has revealed the failures of the government regarding implementation on National Action Plan.

The deficit of Pakistan International Airline, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Steel Mills spiked up to 705 billion rupees. The government failed to address the reservation of Opposition and nationalist parties on China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The dismal national rating of 146 out of 188 in Human Development Index is another indication of the poor performance of the government. The PML-N government has so far borrowed more than 2500 crore rupees. More than 63 train accidents, 150 suicides, 86 incidents of rapes, 1624 protests against the government in Lahore alone, six percent increase in crime rate in Punjab during 2016 are enough statistics to prove the bad governance and corrupt ways of PML-N. Furthermore, 65627 absconders are roaming scot-free in Punjab while poor people are denied health facilities and forced to use donkey cart for transportation of critical patients. The government could not appoint heads of 900 public educational institutions throughout last year. Nearly 500 public schools are under illegal occupation.

The current government has reduced the education spending to less than two percent of GDP. It is further revealed in White Paper that the total domestic debt of PIA increased from 80 billion to 100 billion in one year while WAPDA borrowed 37 billion rupees increasing its total debt to 56 billion rupees during 2016. Similarly, the total liabilities of PSM jumped up to 43 billion rupees while the circular debt of power sector has again reached to 350 billion’s threshold. Moreover, the 20 percent increase in natural gas tariff is causing a loss of more than six billion rupees to the gas sector.

The White Paper also exposes the worst performance of education sector of Punjab. More than one third students are leaving schools before completing their fifth standard. Pakistan has fallen to 123rd place in Standard of Education Index during the regime of current rulers. Around 300,000 children are out of school in Lahore alone while the female illiteracy rate is 36.6% in urban areas and 69.4% in rural areas.

The crime rate has witnessed a surge of 7% in Lahore while gang rape incidents saw 75% increase in Lahore, 300% in DG Khan, 18% in Rawalpindi and 17% in Sargodha. Moreover, there were 23000 more incidents crimes happened during 2016 than previous year. The child-kidnapping scandals also rocked the major cities of Punjab during 2016. The White Paper, quoting APTMA, stated that more than 500 industrial units were forced shut down due to power crisis leaving two million people unemployed.

These realities show the stark contradictions between the election promises and real performance of PML-N. The State Bank has recorded 3.9% increase in the inflation rate during last year while the ten percent increase in LPG prices is adversely affecting the lives of poor citizens. On the contrary, the spending on government departments and ruling elite saw an upward trend in 2016. On average, each Pakistan is under the debt of 115911 rupees while the total national debt has jumped up to 26 trillion rupees. Commenting on dismal governance statistics, MPA Faiza Malik said that PML-N has badly failed to deliver on its promises and it is in best interest of the country that they leave the government. The country needs a transparent accountability system for eradication of corruption.