Hungary plans to detain refugees in shipping containers

Budapest

Hungary plans to house all refugees and migrants entering the country, as well as those already in existing facilities, in border camps built of containers, the government announced Saturday.

The tough new measure affecting migrants waiting for asylum claims to be processed, is the latest step by right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to deal with the thousands of people trying to get into Europe over the past two years.

“People’s freedom of movement will be removed, they will be able to stay only in a place designated for them,” Orban’s chief of staff, Janos Lazar, said at a weekly press briefing.

“This place will be the state border, where containers suitable for accommodating 200-300 people will be erected. Migrants will have to wait there for a legally binding decision on their claims,” Lazar said.

Claimants will be able to take part in court proceedings via telecommunications equipment in the camps, he added. A total of 586 migrants currently staying in open and closed camps elsewhere in Hungary will also gradually be transferred to the new sites, he said.

Lazar announced the plans as part of a package of legal proposals to go before parliament that would reintroduce automatic detention for asylum seekers arriving in Hungary.

Last month Orban, a fervent supporter of US President Donald Trump, said the systematic detention of migrants was needed in response to recent “terror” attacks in Europe.

“As long as there is a verdict outstanding they cannot move freely in Hungary,” said Orban, who has long railed against the “poison” of immigration.—Agencies