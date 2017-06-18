Hundreds of top jobs to be filled by Trump’s admn

Washington

The administration of US President Donald Trump is looking ahead on filling key positions as hundreds of top jobs sit unfilled nearly 150 days into his term, ABC News reported.

Trump has complained that the process of confirming his nominees in Congress is “record-setting long” and has blamed Democratic lawmakers for stalling the process.

However, while the Senate has taken longer to confirm Trump’s nominees than it took with nominees of the previous several presidents, the real problem may be the president’s disorganized and chaotic transition.

The groundwork of lining up potential nominees for a new administration usually begins well before Election Day with candidates beginning early to identify people they would want in the executive branch.

But with the Trump election campaign and later the Trump presidential transition almost none of that preparation took place.—Agencies