Hundreds suffer as young doctors go on strike

Police baton charge YDA protest, six doctors held

Peshawar/RY Khan

Poor patients from far flung areas suffered due to strikes by young doctors in Hayatabad medical complex in Peshawar and Sheikh Zaid Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday.

According to details, young doctors at the Hayatabad medical complex staged a protest and observed strike for the acceptance of their demands. They also tried to close the OPD but police foiled their attempt. This resulted in clash between the Young Doctors and the police personnel deployed to maintain peace and order. Six doctors were reportedly arrested and taken to police station.

Large number of poor people who had come from far-flung areas for treatment had to suffer due to strike by the young doctors.

In RahimYar Khan’s Sheikh Zaid Hospital, doctors went on strike and closed the OPD to demand the release of their colleague who was arrested by anti corruption officials on charges of corruption. The young doctors vowed not to end their strike till the release of the doctor from the custody of anti corruption department. Reports said that one protesting doctor fainted due to head and was shifted to hospital.

The closure of OPD made hundreds of people to suffer and go back home without any medical aid in extreme summer heat and having fast. Witnesses said many of them were in critical condition and needed immediate medical attention.—INP