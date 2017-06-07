Hundreds of Indian Sikh yatrees arrive tomorrow

Hundreds of Indian Sikh Yatrees will arrive in Pakistan through Wagha Railway Station on Thursday to take part in celebrations of martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq, board officials and Sikh leaders will receive the Yatrees warmly at Wahga Railway Station.

According to the schedule, after arrival, the Sikh pilgrims will leave for Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabad, and stay there for two days and perform their religious rituals.

The Yatrees will go to Gurdwara Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib on June 19 where they will stay for three days and perform their religious rituals. Then they will leave for Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad, on June 12. On the same day, the Yatrees will return back to Nankana Sahib. They will go to Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on June 13 by special train.

The central celebrations will be held here at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on June 16 in which Sikh Yatrees will perform their religious rituals. They will go back to their homeland on June 17.—APP

