Hundreds donate blood in connection with Police martyrs’ day

Kohat

Hundreds of people including police officers and officials as well as civilians on Wednesday donated bloods at Blood Donation Campus of Police Training School here as part of efforts to pay tribute to police martyrs in connection with police martyrs’ day to be observed on August 4.

On the occasion, DPO Javed Iqbal told media that Police martyrs’ day would be observed with great reverence on August 4 where peace rallies would be carried out while special documentaries films on sacrifices of police martyrs would be shown at police training school.

He futher said that the day would dawn with special prayers and Quran Khawani for police martyrs to be offered at police line, police stations and pickets, adding that meal would be distributed among destitute and orphan children. A special parade would be held at Police Headquarters to be attended by police officers and officials while IGP would inspect the paratde. Floral wreath would be laid on graves of police martyrs on the day.

A special function would be arranged at Auditorium Hall, University of Kohat to be attended by bereaved families of police martyrs, members national and provincial assemblies, high officers of armed forces, district administration and police and people from all walks of life.—APP