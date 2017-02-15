Humyra Khatoon Saiyid remembered

Ashraf Ansari

Intellectuals, social activists and family friends recalled memories associated with Begum Humyra Khatoon Saiyid at a condolence reference jointly arranged by Preston University and Archaeological and Historical Association of Pakistan. Humyra Saiyid was a renowned social activist who remained active in the movements for women empowerment. She passed away a few days back at the age of 98.

Prof. Dr. Dushka Saiyid, daughter of Humyra Saiyid, chaired the condolence reference. In her address she said her mother was a model product of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s reformist movement that was instrumental in promoting modern sciences and arts among the Muslims of South Asia. She said, Humyra Saiyid’s personality was a fusion of modernity and traditional Muslim culture, Humyra was a true patriot who was fully devoted to the ideals of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and objectives of Pakistan movement. She suffered no prejudices on any basis, ethnicity or region. For her all Pakistanis deserved care and esteem.

Addressing the Reference, Chancellor Preston University, Islamabad, Dr. Abdul Basit said Humyra Saiyid’s life should serve a role model for our women especially, the younger generation. Senator Afrasiab Khattak in his address recalled his fond memories relating to Humyra Saiyid.