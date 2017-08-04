Humid weather expected

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast three to four spells of rainfall with isolated extreme events in the country during the current month. According to the weather outlook which has been prepared based upon regional and global weather conditions incorporating the climate system dynamics, monsoon is going to enter in weaker phase after mid-August in South Asia, including Pakistan, said a spokesman. Near normal rainfall in northern half and below normal in southern half of the country is expected during the current month. Three to four rainy spells with heavy falls are expected in upper Punjab, KP, AJK and GB while one to two spells of light to moderate intensity are predicted in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. ‘Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan’, daily weather report said. The KP Met Office Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.—APP

Related