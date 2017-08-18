Humera accuses husband for torturing

Lahore

Singer Humera Arshad has levelled accusations against her husband, alleging that he attacked her home and beat up her family. Arshad claimed that Ahmed Butt – her spouse of more than 10 years – also threatened her of “dire consequences” and refused to hand over their six-year-old son.

The pop singer said that Butt, 41, had promised her the custody of their child against the condition that she would transfer the ownership of her house to his name.

However, despite having come to an agreement with her husband regarding the aforementioned condition, Arshad says he assaulted her and her family. She explained how Butt attacked her nephew when he, along with his father (Arshad’s brother), came to her rescue. The musician stated that her husband wants to claim the custody of her child and take her house and money as well. She said Butt also threatened her, stating that she would have to face “dire consequences” and that he would publicly accuse her of blasphemy.—INP