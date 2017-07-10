Humans vs animals

To the gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) who keep safe-guarding cows from being killed and eaten by people of the minority communities, cows are more important to them than human beings. In short, animal dignity is more important to them than human dignity. Can an animal be worshipped as God when human beings are put to death under the guise of protecting gods? One man’s food should not be another man’s poison. I hope the RSS, the VHP, the Bajrang Dal and the BJP supporters are reading this.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

