Huge subsidy on eatables provided during Ramazan

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that the Punjab government not only gave huge subsidy on eatables to the masses but also improved auction process at vegetable and fruit markets.

The provincial minister said that provincial ministers, public representatives and administrative officers were working hard to ensure best arrangements at Ramazan bazaars and performance reports were being sent to the Chief Minister Punjab on daily basis. He directed that in view of recent rains necessary measures be taken at Ramazan bazaars to avoid any inconvenience for consumers.

The Secretary Food told the meeting that out of 68 lakh flour bags supplied in 319 Ramazan bazaars in the province, more than 44 lakh had been sold, adding that 11,757 tons sugar had also been sold in these bazaars.

He said that additional stocks of sugar had been dispatched to 16 districts, which requested for increase in quota. Fruits and vegetables were available at fair price shops of Agriculture department in Ramazan bazaars and there was no shortage of any commodity, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, officers of Information, Agriculture, Livestock departments and Special Branch.