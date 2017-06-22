Huge quantity of arms, ammo seized in Waziristan

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Security forces on Tuesday recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from Village Maidankai of South Waziristan Agency and Village Zarkai of North Waziristan Agency during intelligence operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the recovered arms and ammunition include LMGs,12.7, RPG7s, SMGs, grenades, Rifles, pistols, explosive boxes, Anti-Personal mines daggers and various calibre ammunition including rockets of RPG-7, 14.5 mm rounds, ammunition boxes of 12.7, 12 bore rifle rounds, HMG and SMG ammunition. The security Force on Tuesday killed two terrorists in exchange of fire near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. The ISPR said the terrorists were attempting to launch a raid on a check post near Dewana Baba Ziarat, 12 km North of Tank.