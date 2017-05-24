Huge network of target killers busted in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

A huge network of target killers was busted as the Law Enforcement Agencies arrested on Tuesday two top commanders, along with their accomplices, of a proscribed organisation in the south-western province.

According to sources, the suspects were involved in perpetuating terrorist attacks, including target killings, throughout the province and were facilitators in above 24 militant attacks.

The sources further informed that confessional video statements have been released of the suspects.

Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti lauded the raid by the security forces which unearthed the network.

Bugti said that one of the caught commanders, Saeed Ahmed alias Taqwi is the mastermind behind the civil hospital tragedy which claimed more than 70 lives, mostly from the lawyers’ fraternity.

The home minister said that efforts are underway for the recovery for Secretary Higher Education, who was abducted in March 2017, by unknown men from the provincial capital.

He expressed determination that the authorities won’t rest until the last terrorist is caught from the province.

Balochistan — Pakistan’s largest province in terms of land area — has been plagued by an insurgency and sectarian killings for several years now. However, security forces have conducted effective operations across the province cracking down on militants.

This has led to a considerable drop in militancy in the province but scattered attacks are still reported at times.