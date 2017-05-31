Huge funerals attendence exposes India globally: Moosvi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, condemning Indian authorities for preventing the march towards Tal has said that such tactics cannot break the resolve of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The Tral programme was given to pay tributes to Sabzar Ahmed Butt and other martyrs, but the authorities, scared of the pro-freedom leadership, used all the resources to prevent the march.”

He added that the participation of thousands of mourners in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth had exposed India’s propaganda against the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

While reacting to the Indian Army Chief’s statement on Kashmir, the senior APHC leader termed it arrogant and senseless.

He said that Indian government had decided to openly admit that it had handed over Kashmir and the people of Kashmir to its army.

He also paid rich tributes to Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian who were in an act of extreme brutality raped and murdered on this day by Indian forces eight years ago.—KMS