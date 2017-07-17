Huge foreign carpet industry reps to attend expo in Oct

PCMEA seeks govt, TDAP support for success

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has convinced a large number of representatives of carpet industries from many foreign countries to participate in International Carpet Exhibition to be held in October this year.

PCMEA Vice Chairman, Riaz Ahmed told media here on Sunday that through this event, the Association would be able to portray a positive image of Pakistan to the world.

He urged the government and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to extend full support for the success of the exhibition.

He mentioned that on July 18, the TDAP Secretary Inam Ullah Khan Dharejo would visit PCMEA office here to discuss various matters of the carpet industry as well as the issues pertaining to arrangements of the International Carpet Exhibition.

Riaz Ahmed said, International Carpet Exhibition would be a mega event for which all out efforts were being made, however, the PCMEA was facing certain issues in this regard.

He expressed gratitude that TDAP Secretary had accepted their invitation to visit the association’s office.

During TDAP Secretary’s visit, he added that they would take up issues including early issuance of financial assistance for the exhibition, convenience of visa acquisition for Pakistan to the members of carpet industries of foreign countries and other matters would be discussed in detail.

“We hope that meeting will yield positive results and all issues of the carpet industry will be settled down,” he said and mentioned that the meeting would be attended by the PCMEA sitting and former office-bearers, members of the carpet industry.