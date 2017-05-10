Huge caches of arms seized in NWA, KA

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Foiling major terror bids the Pakistan Army led security forces on Tuesday recovered huge caches of sophisticated arms and ammunition from terrorists in Khyber and South Waziristan agencies as the operation Radd ul Fasaad goes on.

The seized weapons include large quantity of suicide jackets, explosive cylinder, Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs, Anti-tank mines and detonators that were recovered from different areas of the Federally Administered Tribal areas during Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) that are being conducted under the Radd ul Fasaad.

“During the IBOs conducted in Khyber and South Waziristan agencies the security forces recovered suicide jackets, explosive cylinders, IEDs, Anti-tank mines and detonators”.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué issued on Tuesday said adding a large quantity of arms & ammunition of various calibre including SMGs, pistols,12.7 & 14.5 mm and rockets were also recovered from an abandoned terrorist compound in village Lalejai and Weshtonai area of South Waziristan agency.

The ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad, was initiated against the elements challenging the writ of the state and indulging in a series of subversive activities all over the country. The security forces, have been conducting intelligence based operation (IBO) all over the country and made major advances against the terrorists.

The security forces thwarted terror bids by seizing huge number of sophisticated weapons and arrested scores of anti-state elements besides mowing down dozens of trouble makers.