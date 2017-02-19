Huge cache of smuggled, illegal cigarettes seized

Staff Reporter

Abbottabad

Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad has seized a huge cache of non-duty paid, smuggled and illegal cigarettes during raids in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

The raids were conducted on a tip received by the Officer Incharge Intelligence (Investigation & Prosecution Cell) RTO, Fazal Malik regarding the open sale of non-duty paid, smuggled and illegal cigarettes in different bazaars of Abbottabad. On which the RTO constituted a raiding team headed by Afzal Malik.

The team conducted raids on Asif Pan Store on Kacheri Road, Shaheen Chemist on Abbottabad Mal and Ali Store and seized a huge cache of both smuggled foreign brand and locally illegally manufactured cigarettes. On find the raiding team, the proprietors of the stores concerned managed their escape good.

Earlier, raids were also conducted on Hazara Mall and Mansehra Mall in Mansehra city and took into possession a huge number of smuggled cigarettes. On contact, the Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO), Abbottabad Mahmood Aslam confirmed the raids and seizure of the huge cache of smuggled and non-duty paid cigarettes in different raids.

He vowed not to allow anyone to sell and smoking of smuggled, non-duty paid cigarettes, saying Hazara Division has no space for the sellers of the smuggled cigarettes. He said that raids on non-duty paid cigarettes. He warned those involved in the business of illegal cigarettes should stop their business forthwith, otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

To a question regarding the volume of the seized smuggled and non-duty paid cigarettes, the Chief Commissioner said that the counting the contraband is in progress. However, he said it is filled in thousands of sakes and cartons. He said that the smuggled and non-duty paid cigarettes seized from Hazara Mall and Mansehra Mall in Mansehra city is 4 million to 6 million sticks of cigarettes.