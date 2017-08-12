Huge arms cache recovered under operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter

Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations IBOs in North Waziristan Agency, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said on Friday.

Paramilitary forces recovered heavy machine guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rockets and ammunition recovered during the operations in Ghulam Khan, Lakki Midan, Lppi, Spalga, Khareseen and Roucha areas.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, or Elimination of Discord, was launched in February after a sharp uptick in terrorist attacks in the country. Meanwhile, INP reported that as many as 31 suspects were arrested including Afghan nationals by FC Balochistan and police personnel, in a search operation conducted under Operation Raddul Fasaad in the wee hours of Friday.

The ISPR in a statement said that the search operations were conducted in Kuchlak, Kachi Shahwani, Saryab, Hazarganji, Nawankali and Faizabad, further adding that the search operations were conducted in view of the threat alerts against August 14 celebratory events across the province.

SMGs, pistols and undocumented vehicles were recovered from the suspects, said the ISPR statement.