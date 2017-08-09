Huawei Y7 Prime launched

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Leading smartphone company Huawei today introduced the Huawei Y7 Prime – the newest generation of the beloved Huawei Y series. With all new design features plus long-lasting performance, the Huawei Y7 Prime is built for independent and enthusiastic smartphone users who expect their device to do everything, and then some. From premium industrial design, to a massive 4000 mAh battery with smart power-saving technology, to a wonderful camera that’s always at-the-ready, the Huawei Y7 Prime is a worthy companion to those who lead a non-stop life and need a phone that can keep up.

The Huawei Y7 Prime is superbly designed to look good and act tough in every situation. Its corners are naturally rounded for in-hand comfort and handsome style, while the metallic body with sandblasted details lends the Huawei Y7 Prime a sturdy, elegant, industrial aesthetic. But the Huawei Y7 Prime isn’t just beautiful to look at – it’s also got the functional design features smartphone users need. Its 5.5” large HD display allows for stunning colors and graphics, and because the glass screen is 2.5D and curved design of machine, it’s more comfortable to hold and adds to the device’s premium exterior. Users can get an immersive gaming, video and photo viewing experiences straight from their smartphone.

The Huawei Y7 Prime was built to be just as energetic as the people who use it. With a massive 4000mAh battery, with Huawei smart power-saving technology enough for whole day — enabling them to listen to music for hours on-the-go, or get to the next level on their new favourite video game, and still have enough power to get in touch with family and friends all day long. And, because the Huawei Y7 has a powerful Qualcomm Octa-core processor, plus 3G RAM and 32G ROM, everything runs quickly and smoothly.