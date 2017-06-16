Huawei Y5 available in Pakistan

Islamabad

Huawei, the leading telecommunications company has finally launched their flagship device, the latest addition to its winning mid-range series – Huawei Y5 2017. This reliable, powerful, smart and sturdy device embodies all the qualities in the Y Series and is now available to purchase in Pakistan for just Rs. 15,999/-, at all authorized Huawei stores. The Y5 2017 is the true exemplification of ‘value for money’. The 16GB Memory and 2GB RAM provides the users with abundant speed and storage to multi-task and function smoothly, whereas the Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 allows the device to run seamlessly. The Y5 2017 also has a marvelously crafted 5” HD display which not only gives off a picture-perfect resolution, but makes all phone experiences fun and immersive truly breathing life in all the pictures and apps. The Country Head of Huawei in Pakistan – Mr. Blueking stated: “As culture and technology continue to intersect in every aspect of our world, we want to deliver new products and experiences that ultimately improve and enhance life. The Y5 2017 is the best choice for consumers looking for top-of-the-line features in an affordable phone.”—PR