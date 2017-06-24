HUAWEI Y3 2017 now available

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Huawei, the leading telecommunications company has launched another entry level device in its winning mid-range series – HUAWEI Y3 2017. This revolutionary device is now available in the Pakistan and is indeed the best choice in terms of the innovative features it boasts. Available in 3 beautiful colors; white, gray, gold, the HUAWEI Y3 2017 not only gives off a premium feel but also promises a faster glitch free experience which no other smartphone in this price range offers. Equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM, the HUAWEI Y3 2017 promises the customers abundant speed and storage, allowing users to run multiple apps at once. The 2200mAh battery allows the phone to last 2 whole days on a full charge, letting the customers carry out their functions. Equipped with an 8 MP rear and 2MP front camera, the HUAWEI Y3 2017 captures crisp and clear pictures, making photography a part of the customers everyday lives. The HUAWEI Y3 2017’s marvelously crafted 2 point multi-touch 5” big display gives off a picture-perfect resolution which will breathe life in all the pictures and apps.