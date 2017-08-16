Huawei wins two awards

Observer Report

Islamabad

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has today been honored with two new awards from the European Image and Sound Association (EISA). The HUAWEI P10 has been named ‘EISA Smartphone Camera 2017-2018’ and the HUAWEI WATCH 2 has been named ‘EISA Wearable Device 2017-2018’. These awards recognize Huawei’s commitment to quality, design and performance and build on the company’s track record of introducing stylish, powerful, award-winning devices. Huawei’s best-in-class products have been lauded by EISA members, who represent expert media across the full sphere of consumer electronics. Starting with the HUAWEI P6 in 2013, the Huawei P Series has been awarded “Best Consumer Smartphone” for four consecutive years, thanks to a combination of impressive specifications, beautiful design and natural user interface. In 2017, the HUAWEI P10 has received special recognition for its camera experience, co-engineered with Leica, taking the title of ‘EISA Smartphone Camera 2017-2018’.