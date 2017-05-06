Huawei makes strong start to 2017

Smartphone shipments up by over 50pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced that in Q1 2017, it shipped 34.55 million Smartphones, this amounts to a year-on-year increase of 21.6%. According to IDC, Huawei’s global smartphone market share further increased to 9.8%, consolidating its position in the top three smartphone vendors in the world.

In Q1 2017, Huawei achieved breakthrough growth in many countries. Its smartphone shipments increased by over 50% year-on-year in 52 countries, 32 of which saw growth of over 100%. In China and Europe, Huawei smartphone shipments maintained robust growth of 20% and 15% respectively. Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia and the South Pacific, smartphone shipments increase over 70%.

In addition, significant growth was achieved in the high-end smartphone sector, boosted by the global sales of the HUAWEI P9 series and HUAWEI Mate 9, further demonstrating Huawei’s increased influence as a global high-end brand. In Q1, the proportion of middle and high range (2000 RMB or above $300) smartphone increased 11% on the same period last year.