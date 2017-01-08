Huawei launches Honor 6X in market

Islamabad

Further to the launch of the highly anticipated Honor 6X in Las Vegas, USA earlier, Huawei has announced the device’s availability in Pakistan market. Honor 6X is a beautifully-designed and powerful mobile that offers ‘double the experience’. 6X has doubled the specs along with many other pioneering features at an amazing competitive price, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The main reason behind Huawei 6X’s excitement is its new features, including its 3340mAh high-density battery which is a step ahead of the industry with an increased battery capacity of 11%. It delivers several days of general usage and 1.5 day of heavy usage with a full charge. With its patent fast charging technology, 6X can run as fast as you require. The possibilities are endless; you can watch up to 11.5 hours of video, listen to 70 hours of music, or embrace your inner geek and game for up to 8 hours – in just one charge.

It applies an Octa-core Kirin 655 HiSilicon processor, with 3GB RAM making it a powerful technology beast that allows you to play games, surf the internet, listen to music seamlessly or run multiple apps at the same time. The front camera is 8MP, which is a wiz for crisp selfies. The revolutionary dual lens rear-camera is the perfect combination of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel lenses that ensure exquisite quality of pictures even in low-lighting conditions.

It is equipped with phase-detection auto focus and LED flash.—NNI