Huawei, HEC announce launch of ICT skills competition

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Huawei in collaboration with HEC is launching second ICT skills competition 2017. The aim is to refine talent of students of universities at its utmost capacity. Matching with Huawie’s mandate this program will enhance technical knowledge, empower computerized systems, and amplify industrial growth further append for digital transformation and boost employment. The registration is now open.

Huawei shares a prestigious bond of 10 years with HEC. Together both the organizations have contributed to their mandate of recognizing and promoting the talent of the youth for Pakistan’s triumphant future.

ICT Skills competition will benefit HEC, universities and students at a great level. Future economic growth is aimed after developing ICT knowledge and skills in students. National competitiveness will be increased through developing ICT talent in Pakistan. Up gradation of teaching methods and connectivity with the industrial development will be focused. This will direct the students to perceive employer’s perspective by developing their ICT knowledge.

Opening ceremony of the ICT Skills competition is scheduled on 16th August 2017. Reputable Universities will register for the competition. The 2016 Huawei Pakistan ICT Skill Competition was attended by 2300+ students, 30+ Universities from Punjab, Islamabad, and KPK participated. This year Huawei shall pay special focus and hold seminars, workshops and preliminary rounds of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs starting form next month. In the initial phase a pool of 5000+ students from 50+ universities are expected to participate in the online test. Screening of the most competitive 150 students will be done on merit in the second round. Further at regional level (North, South and Center) 150 students will be chosen for examination. Later 50 contesters will be finalized and chosen for the national level. The international level will be arranged at Huawei headquarters based in Shenzhen, China where the final stage of the competition will take place between December 11th to 15th, 2017. This will mark the closing of the vigorous journey. The competition is part of Huawei’s longstanding effort to have a positive impact on the community in the Pakistan. Huawei has already implemented a Seeds for the Future program to offer training and internships to promising students across the region.

The ITC Skill Competition offers students additional opportunities to gain valuable experience in the industry. Participants will work in a real laboratory, and tackle some of the industry’s most complex challenges.

The competition material is based on advanced IP and IT material, and tests competitors on their knowledge of cloud computing, switching, routing, and network security. It is a unique opportunity for students to test their abilities in ICT’s most cutting edge fields.