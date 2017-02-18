Huawei fans meet Shehryar Munawar

Lahore

The leading technology brand Huawei, recently gave its loyal Honor 6X fans a chance to meet and greet and take pictures with the young and vibrant Pakistani heart-throb–Shehryar Munawar in the Fortress Mall recently.

This event turned out to be a great experience for the fans, as well as Shehryar who was gracious as always. He signed autographs and took selfies with a lot of people in the Fortress Mall. Being attracted by the huge crowd surrounding Shehryar, almost everyone took out their phones to capture a memorable glimpse of the star.

He’s been making a splash in the country with his latest brand endorsement deals with Huawei and the building hype for his latest projects including a movie ‘Ghaazi’ starring many other A listers that is set to release this year. But it seems it isn’t only the critics who are raving about Sheheryar Munawar.—PR