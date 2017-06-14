HU staff condemns tempering in university statutes

Peshawar

Hazara University Academic Staff Association (HUASA) has expressed condemnation over alleged tempering in Hazara Universtiy Statutes 2016 and violation of merit for nomination of Pro-Vice Chancellor.

According to a press release issued here, an emergency meeting of the Executive council of HUASA was held and members discussed the current situation of the University which resulted in unrest among the faculty of Hazara University, Mansehra.

Among others, major issues were tempering/forgery in Hazara University Statutes 2016 to include Deputationists and the violation of merit in nomination of Pro-Vice Chancellor.

The members showed great concerns over the appointment of Deputationist at Universities higher administrative posts, which is a typical example of nepotism on the part of VC & Registrar and in clear violation of the directives of Chancellor Hazara University.

Furthermore, to protect the Deputationists, a sentence in the form of section 4(4) is added in Hazara University Service Statutes 2016 (recently drafted), on the directives of the officials, which were meant for regular employs only.

The participants of the meeting alleged that the same registrar who is illegally occupying the current seat in violation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2016, nominated a list of three Professors to Chancellor Hazara University for appointment of Pro Vice Chancellor, deliberately concealing the actual merit list of Professors eligible for the said seat.

It is worth mentioning that the registrar himself is a candidate for Pro Vice Chancellor who finalized the merit list and although lowest in seniority, included his name on top, they added.

HUASA demanded from the Chancellor Hazara University, Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to look into the matter by immediately stopping the Violation of University Model Act 2016 and ensure the implementation of merit in Hazara University Mansehra.—APP