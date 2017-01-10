HRs situation in Punjab has improved: Sandhu

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that we have a rights-respecting government that abides by the rule of law and restores the public’s faith in democratic institutions.

Punjab Government has made impressive gains to improve the human rights situation in Punjab in very challenging circumstances initiating a mass media Human Rights Awareness Campaign worth Rs.12 million to make people aware as well as a new scheme has been approved aiming to sensitisation of public servants through training and seminars in the context of human rights. Specialized Provincial Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) is being established in HR & MA Department which will be a model mechanism for other provinces as far as the existing TIC setups are concerned. Human Rights, as syllabus subject in schools, colleges and universities has also been introduced.

Presiding over a meeting in this regard, Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the government has apprehended and prosecuted those responsible for attacks on the Minorities and involved in violation of human rights. We are taking all necessary measures to promote Human Rights situation as well as providing equal facilities to Minorities living in the province.

Taking prompt action, the government fully investigate and prosecute as appropriate everyone, regardless of position or rank, who orders or commits any abuses. Punjab government has redoubled it’s efforts to protect religious minorities and introducing legislation in the context of violence against women and children, measures to improve investigation and prosecution of harassment, acid attacks, which target Women.

To cement in place mechanisms to protect human rights and to make human rights a priority in government policy making, the provincial government in align with federal government, is endeavoring to formulate a fool proof and effective mechanism ensuring protection and promotion of human and minorities rights, he added. Although there are many challenges to making Pakistan a rights-respecting democracy and there are no quick fixes but with strong determination and public support we will overcome all problems, Khalil Tahir Sandhu said.