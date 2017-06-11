HRC dismisses petition on awarding Major Gogoi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, vindicating the impunity enjoyed by Indian forces in Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission of the territory has dismissed the petition on awarding the Indian Army Major, Leetul Gogoi, who used a civilian as a human shield in April this year. The Chairperson of the commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while dismissing the petition said that the commission did not have the authority to interfere in decisions of Indian forces. The petition was filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, on behalf of Farooq Ahmad Dar, the civilian from a Budgam village who was used as human shield by Major Gogoi during so-called Indian parliamentary by-polls on April 9, this year.

Major Gogoi was awarded a commendation certificate by Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat which enraged families of Farooq Ahmad Dar and the people of occupied Kashmir.—KMS