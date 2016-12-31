HR helpline received 42,505 calls for free legal assistance

Free legal aid toll free help line on human rights violations had so far received around 42,505 calls after its inception in May last year. Among these calls received to the helpline number 1099 working under Ministry of Human Rights, Director Helpline Kashif Kamal informed that almost 80 percent calls were irrelevant as people were not aware about the objective of the service.

Around 833 people were given free legal advice besides 241 case referral instantly while 40 cases were referred to relevant departments and agencies to address the problems, he told APP.

“We have entertained around 2000 calls related to WAPDA issues which were not directly linked to us but we contacted the department and get number of a focal person to satisfy the callers”, he stated.

He said initially, the help line was rendering service from 8 am to 4 pm but now they have extended its time to 10 pm and soon it would be functional round the clock.—APP

