HR conference ‘Passion for People’ held at ARL

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

ARL HR Conference-2017 organized by Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) held here on Wednesday. Eminent speakers and participants from diverse industry attended this prestigious event. This year, the theme of the conference was “Passion for People”.

The most significant feature of this conference was the presence of top of the line HR experts and the overwhelming participation of HR professionals from more than 30 organizations. The sole purpose of this conference was knowledge sharing, learning and understanding of contemporary challenges being faced by HR professionals in today’s dynamic and challenging business environment.

On behalf of ARL, Ejaz Hussain Randhawa, Deputy General Manager (Operation, P&D) in his opening address welcomed the participants and said that this conference program has been structured to provide insight into the HR best practices and allow participants, the opportunity to contribute and interact with experts and professionals, engage in open dialogue and network with colleagues to share challenges and successes.