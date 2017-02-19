HR activists to be included in local govt

Peshawar

Representations to the Human Rights Activists to be given at Union Council and Village Council levels in the local bodies so the rights of the common man to be protected at base line.

This was said by speakers in the one day seminar organized by the Directorate of Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local NGO jointly in a Public Awareness Seminar “held here at local hotel on Saturday.

Seminar was largely attended by the office-bearers and works of the different NGOs, human rights activists and general public. Director Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa S M Faras Saqlin while addressing as chief guest said that teaching of Islam are itself speak about the rights of a common man which needs full implementation by each and every person with the Islamic Zeal and spirit.

He added that we all our morally bound to protect the rights of the every person at every level there is dire need to create awareness among the public about their rights and also their duties.

He said that if we will honor each other and not to trespass in the territories and boundaries which keeps us to live and act with in the means and orbit, our society can be one of the best peaceful society of the world and it will be an heaven on the earth while we will be having place in the heaven in return.

Faras Saqlin said that every citizens has its own rights and responsibilities which needs wide range of publicity and through the such kind of seminars, we will be sharing and reducing the worries and problems of the peoples and informed that for the last couple of months, we had provide relief to large number of complainants.—APP