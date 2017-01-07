How the East was lost?

Raza M Khan

IN a function on Dec 16 last year, I was asked by some young students, how we lost East Pakistan in 1971. Political dissentions, economic disparity between the two wings and errors of judgement were central to our predicament in 1971;however, Indian aggression was the dominant dynamic in the dismemberment of Pakistan. Indian leaders still proudly boast about their role in the birth of Bangladesh. Here is a brief narration of the tragic events of 1971, for the information of posterity. The results of the 1970 elections in Pakistan truly reflected the ugly political reality: the division of the Pakistani electorate along regional lines.

Out of appeasement or political naivety, Mujib was allowed to contest the elections on the basis of the Six Points, four of which were unmistakably secessionist. He won and claimed the right to form the government, as he had secured a majority in Parliament, but the Six Points were a clear hindrance in his way. The military endeavoured to convince the main contenders to work out a power sharing formula, within a united Pakistan, but in vain. Despite this, the first session of the constituent assembly was called on 3 Mar, 1971. Fearing the consequences of the AL’s clear majority and the ramification of the Six Points, the PPP asked for postponement of the session and Bhutto famously threatened to “break the legs” of any one who dared to attend it. On 14 Mar 1971, Bhutto delivered his notorious “Idhar ham Udhar tum” (we here, you there) speech at Karachi.

Amidst violent protests in the East, the assembly session was postponed to 25 Mar, in order to defuse the building tension. This time Bhutto agreed to attend but now Mujeeb made his attendance conditional. As the final meeting between the two on 21 Mar at Dhaka failed to resolve discord, Mujib declared independence on Mar 23. Consequently, military went into its default mode, launching a military operation in EP, to prevent the break-up of the country and to safeguard the life and property of the people. When Mujib was arrested for rebellion, India quickly took advantage of the worsening situation. Indian State sponsored terrorists, RAW operatives and the Indian Army, established hundreds of training camps for the Mukti Bahini rebels in the seven Indian states that bordered EP. Subversion, sabotage, espionage and deionisation of the security forces all over EP, ensued. Dr Sarmila Bose, a senior research fellow at Oxford University – says in her book, ‘Dead Reckoning:

Memories of the 1971 Bangladesh War’, that the Bengalis committed’ xenophobic violence against non-Bengalis especially against West Pakistanis and mainly Urdu-speaking people with shocking bestiality.’ In Aug 1971, as part of its strategy to dismember Pakistan, India signed a treaty with the USSR under which, both committed to assist each other in the event of a war. On 21 Nov, the Eid Day, Indian forces, supported by 200000 rebels, encircled and attacked EP on 20 fronts. At the time, India enjoyed 8:1superiority in army, 11:1 in air force and 12:1 in the Navy. Due to blockade of our sea ports in EP and denial of over flight rights to PIA over India, reinforcements from the West were blocked. Some EP officers fought the Indians relentlessly alongside their comrades from the West, while others deserted and disclosed our defensive plans to the Indians.

As the Indian invasion progressed, the USSR provided it the bulk of its wherewithal. Meanwhile, Pakistan was still under US embargo for military purchases. To this must be added the fact that the troops had been continuously involved in flood relief and counter insurgency operations for the previous eight months. Earlier, a devastating cyclone had caused 500,000 deaths in EP. On 3 Dec, Pakistan opened up the Western front to relieve pressure in the East, but on 6 Dec, the US introduced Resolution 303 in the UNSC, calling for a cease-fire and the withdrawal of forces in EP to their original positions. The USSR threatened to veto this resolution. Another resolution Numbered 2793, passed by the General Assembly the next day, calling only for a cease fire was rejected by India and accepted by Pakistan.

By 12 Dec, Pakistan was poised to launch a major ground Pakistan and air offensive inside India, with its reserves in the West, to stabilize the situation in East. However this operation did not go through, as the situation in the East deteriorated fast and Pakistan continued to pin its hopes on UN intervention. This was indeed a costly miscalculation. Earlier, the Governor of EP, Mr A.M. Malik had sent an urgent telegram to President Yahya, warning that ‘millions of non-Bengalis await death’ and urged for ‘a peaceful transfer of power’. Perilously overstretched and isolated, divided by the mammoth rivers, threatened by rebels in rear areas and Indian forces in the front, the military in the East surrendered on 16 Dec, though it could carry on the fight for some more time.

Pakistan lost approximately 6000 soldiers that included 360 officers, in pitched battles, fought to defend major towns against Indian attacks. The bravery and fighting spirit of these troops won many accolades from the Indian commanders whom they faced.26,000 soldiers and 64000 civilians were taken prisoner. Indian losses were substantial, but as usual, they are wrapped up in mystery. The Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission report claims that 26000 rebels/terrorists were also killed. Terming other figures as ‘gigantic rumours by Bangladesh’, Sarmila Bose’s has put the casualties between 50,000 and 100,000.Veteran Bengali journalist Nirmal Sen had reported that among the killed, about 100,000 were Biharis, who opposed Pakistan’s division. I believe in the dictum, that those nations which forget their history should be prepared for their geography to be changed. I leave it to the leaders to derive lessons from this maxim and the events of 1971.

— The writer, a retired Lt Gen, is former president of National Defence University, Islamabad.

Email: genraza@yahoo.com