How Karachi looks from space

Observer Report

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared an image of a Karachi shimmering with lights from space on Tuesday from his Twitter account, showing the port city from afar.

The dark blue Arabian Sea can be seen clearly in the image against the contrasting bright lights of the city. Karachi, known as the City of Lights, is known for its night life where shops are often till way past midnight unlike certain other cities of the country.

