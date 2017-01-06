How can we rise?

Mehwish Qamas

Islamabad

Pakistanis are, no wonder, a wonderful nation. Our land is one of the most beautiful lands on this planet. There are mountains, rivers, deserts, plains and coastal areas. This is a country with immense natural resources. Still we are poor and far behind in the line of growth and prosperity. Our neighbour that got independence along with us is looking for a permanent seat on the UNSC while we are looking towards World Bank and IMF to fill our tummy. Some people suggest that we are at the verge of collapse and some are of the view that we are a failed State. Although this is indigestible, yet a fact. Having been overwhelmed by the crises – poverty, illiteracy, energy shortfall, terrorism, inequality and intolerance – it is difficult to assume that we shall rise until and unless we do try to undo the causes that are leading us toward a blind alley. Rise and fall is a common destiny of all the nations and no nation can say NO to the divine force that leads to the fall of a nation. But, wise nations find out the ways and means to hammer out their destiny according to their own will. Yes, we can change our destiny if we exploit our wisdom and become committed to our goals. The only cause of our fall is the lack of unity. We have forgotten our identity as Pakistani. America, having not an older history of its existence, got independence in 1789. It was a mixed culture of English, French, Spanish and Russian individuals. Once they got independence, they forgot what they were and all became American. That’s why they are leading the world today. If we look at ourselves, nearly 70 years after independence we are arguing on Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi and Pathan. Ironically the divide is not only on linguistic basis but also on sect, caste, creed, tribe and social status basis.