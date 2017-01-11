Housing Societies must ensure proper layout plans

Rawalpindi

Provincial Minister for Cooperative Housing Societies Malik Iqbal Monday directed officials of the housing department to decide the case of irregularities of more than Rs.1 billion of Abad Cooperative Housing Society within a month. Chairing a meeting to review affairs of Housing Societies, he directed the officials to monitor the Layout plan of the societies, adding no violation of bye-laws would be tolerated.

The minister urged the officials to ensure that the societies have proper space for graveyards, parks, school, dispensary, shopping area, Masjid and installation of electricity, gas and sewerage system.—APP