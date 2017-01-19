Housing societies must ensure proper layout plans

Rawalpindi

Provincial Minister for Cooperative Housing Societies, Malik Iqbal Wednesday directed officials of the housing department to decide the case of irregularities on merit and ensure provision of speedy justice under the law.

Chairing a meeting to review affairs of Housing Societies, he directed the officials to monitor the Layout plan of the societies, adding no violation of bye-laws would be tolerated.

The minister urged the officials to ensure that the societies have proper space for graveyards, parks, school, dispensary, shopping area, Masjid and installation of electricity, gas and sewerage system.

He also directed Rawalpindi Development Authority officials to ensure that layout plan of the societies is in accordance with the policy of Punjab government.—APP