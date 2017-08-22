Housing ministry to construct new units for govt employees

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Housing and Works was planning to construct new housing units for government employees to meet shortage. Official sources in the Ministry told media that a summary had already been sent to Prime Minister for approval.

“As soon as the approval is accorded, the construction will be started to meet the official accommodation shortage facilities, as not a single housing unit has been constructed for last 22 years for allotment to serving employees.”

They said the ministry had moved the summary as even not a single government residence was constructed since 1995 due to a ban on construction of new housing units for employees.

A proposal had been floated for constructing multi-storey buildings along the sites of old government quarters as sufficient space was availability there for the purpose, they added.

“Upper stories of the buildings can be used for allotment of accommodation to eligible government employees, while the lower portion can be used for commercial purpose to generate income,” they said.

To a question, they said currently there was the shortage of around 20,000 housing units for allotment to government employees, clarifying that no allotment was made in violation of the General Waiting List (GWL).

“The residence, which is vacated by its occupant on any employee’s retirement or any other reason, is immediately allotted the employee in waiting as per the GWL,” they added. They said the allotments were made on merit on the maturity of turn of federal government servants on GWL in pursuance to Supreme Court directives.