Housewives urged to preserve tomatoes for saving money

Staff Reporter

Tomatoes harvesting season has resulted in substantial cut in prices of the fruit and it is high time for its consumers to preserve it for future use.

A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department here on Monday said that housewives can save money by using different modes of preserving tomatoes.

He said that this can have financial savings for them with a little effort. “Preserving tomatoes is very easy by freezing them or making their paste etc.”, he said. He said that due to their utility in process of cooking food, the tomatoes have lot of importance.

He said that average production of tomatoes in the world is about 10 tonnes per acre. In Pakistan it is just 4 tonnes per acre, he added.

He said that tomatoes are cultivated all over Punjab however, Muzaffarghar district is at top of cultivation while Gujranwala district is at top in terms of better per acre yield of tomatoes in the province. He said that April to June is the season for harvesting tomatoes in the Punjab.