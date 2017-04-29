Houses looted

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Unknown dacoits took away gold ornaments and valuables in broad day light from two houses in the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd police station. In the first in incident dacoits entered the house of Nasir u Deen, made the inmates hostage at gun point and took away gold ornaments and other valuables and escaped.

In the second incident reportedly the same dacoits entered the house of Ashiq Zeb (Late ) and took away gold ornaments. Meanwhile Sohail Khan s/o Misal Khan r/o Formali was shot dead by Hammad s/o Fayyaz in the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station . Sohail was student of 10th class.