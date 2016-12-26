House of Zardari’s friend raided again in Karachi

Zardari, Chandio express reservations

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Law enforcement agencies on Sunday carried out a raid at the residence of Anwar Majeed, a friend of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, in a crackdown that is being seen as a significant development in the backdrop of latter’s return to the country on Friday.

According to reports, arms were also seized in the predawn raid conducted in Defence VIII on the basis of information provided by suspects taken into custody during raids at the offices of Anwar Majid on Friday, the same day when Zardari landed in Karachi ending his self imposed exile. Two security guards were also taken into custody in the raid.

The Friday’s crackdown led to the detention of five suspects and the seizure of 17 Kalashnikovs, four pistols, 3,225 bullets of different calibers and nine ball bombs. The arms and ammunition had been concealed in secret places in the offices. Some important documents were also seized.

Those detained were identified as Shahzad Shahid, Rajab Ali Rajpur, Ajmal Khan, Kamran Munir Asari and Kashif Hussain.

On Friday, Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Maula Bux Chandio expressed reservations over raids carried out by the paramilitary troops. “It seems like these raids were carried out as part of political vendetta,” said Chandio while talking to media.

“It took a lot of hard work to create the impression that there were no differences between state institutions but today this impression was negated,” he said.

He said the raids undermined the atmosphere that was created by Sindh government, adding that joint operations by Rangers and Sindh established peace and anybody involved in crimes should be arrested. “We do not become an obstacle to such activities but the Sindh government should have been taken into confidence before the raids.

Former president Asif Zardari on Sunday broke silence on raids on his freind Anwar Majeed’s offices and home. After offering fateha at the Quaid’s mausoleum on his birthday and laying floral wreath, ex-president vowed to make Pakistan as dreamed by the Father of the Nation. Replying to a question about crackdown on his aide Anwar Majeed, he said we are looking into what happened with him and the question better be asked from the interior minister.

Yes, he (Anwar Majeed) is my freind, Zardari admitted. Commenting on Dr Asim, who is facing cases for the past more than a year, Zardari said he will get justice, I am in contact with his lawyers, and he will be freed soon.

I seek permission from my doctors in London not the ones in Rawalpindi, he quipped.

Later, the ex-president went to meet Dr Asim where he remained with him for some time and assured that the PPP is with him.