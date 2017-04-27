House-Listing continues in 5,785 blocks of Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Staff Reporter

The house-listing for the second phase of the 6th Population Census continued on second Consecutive Day in 5,785 blocks of twin districts of Rawalpindi- Islamabad.

There are about 2,581 urban blocks and 3204 rural blocks in these two districts where the listing is going on currently, according to the official sources.

The Rawalpindi district comprises 2,544 urban and 1,937 rural blocks where as Islamabad district has 644 urban and 660 rural blocks.

The house-listing for the first block under Phase-II would continue till April 27, which would be followed by the headcount from April 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the successful completion of first phase, the Second Phase of 6th Population Census started on Tuesday, April 25 in 88 districts across the country simultaneously.

In Islamabad, the process was initiated with affixation of a number on the building of Statistics House, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday morning.

The process was initiated simultaneously in twenty one (21) districts of Punjab, twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17) districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In addition, the census process was also been initiated in six (6) districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, official sources said.