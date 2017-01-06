Hours long power breakdown badly affects life

Hyderabad

Around 15 hours long power breakdown in 13 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, has badly disrupted the routine life and civic amenities.

The power supply went off at around 3 a.m in Wednesday morning and restored gradually around 5 p.m. in the evening resulting in halting all trade and business activities as well as the work in public and private offices and educational institutions.

There was no technical fault in any part of HESCO Region and the power supply went off from the national grid following the closure of Dadu and Jamshoro Circuits as a result of heavy fog, the HESCO spokesman informed.

The spokesman claimed that power supply was restored from the national grid at 1.30 p.m. and the management gradually started energising the affected districts of the region.—APP