Hours long outages make life miserable

Hyderabad

The monsoon rains which started to pour down in Hyderabad on Friday night and continued sporadically through Sunday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded over 22mm rain since Friday at its Airport Observatory on the district’s outskirts while the amount of rainfall in the city was noticeably higher.

On Saturday the mercury dropped to 28 degree celsius but the day remained mostly humid. The rainfall submerged low lying areas in city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas. The main roads like Auto Bahn, Thandi Sarak, Wadu Wah and Station Road, among others, also remained partially under water.

The power outages also ensued the rain with the residents of many localities complaining about 6 to 8 hours of electric supply suspension starting Friday night. The electric supply took 12 to 17 hours to restore in the localities connected with at least 5 electric feeders because either electric poles or electric wires had broken in those areas.—APP