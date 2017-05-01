Hotel industry seeks pragmatic steps in coming budget

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A meeting under the chair of President Hotels and Motels Association slamabad/Rawalpindi and Northern Areas M Akram Farid held in which office bearers and members participated.

President apprised the members that hotel and hospitality industry is passing through very crucial and important phase of the serving history.

He said that incumbent Government has not paid heed towards the vital industry which responsible for job creation and bringing foreign exchange but due to criminal negligence of the authority concerned and terror factor has lost vigor and potential from the vibrant service industry.

Mian Naeem Afzal, Finance Secretary has lamented that advance tax on functions severally affected the industry (Insertion of section 236 D by virtue of Finance Act 2013).

He maintained that taxes on banquets are too high as 16 % GST+ 5% slapped to the industry. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) portal should facilitate the hotel owners in accessing the deducted amounts by withholding agents. Systems of tax collection should be simple and free of errors.

President M Akram Farid said that concerned authorities CDA, Sue Gas and others are creating hurdles in business by conducting raids, sealing as well as threatening statements.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for food safety and hygiene are being drafted by the members and soon would be submitted with the relevant government departments for approval.

Hamid Subhani, General Secretary told the association that tariff on the utilities are very high, in the name of LNG rate revised Rs. 600 to Rs. 1050 per MM BTU By Sui Northern Gas Limited was not viable and irrational.

He maintained that income tax rates of companies operating in hotel industry must be rationalized for providing ease of doing business policies.