Police have decided to install “Hotel Eye” software in various hotels of Rawalpindi for checking and identification of suspected persons.
According to private news channel , the software would contain all the relevant information regarding suspected, wanted and proclaimed offenders, while the software will be installed in the computer located at the reception.
National identity card numbers of those staying in hotels will be fed in the computer to check all the details. —APP
‘Hotel Eye’ software to be installed in hotels
