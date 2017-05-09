Hot weather with light rain at some places likely

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected to grip most parts of the country, while rain-thunderstorm is likely at few places in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm is forecast at a few places in Makran, Kalat, Quetta, Larkana, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, GilgitBaltistan and Kashmir. However, very hot weather is likely in upper Sindh and south/central Punjab.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country, an official of Met office Muhammad Ayaz told APP. In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south/central Punjab.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Mirkhani 14mm, Drosh 08mm.—APP