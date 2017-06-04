Very hot weather condition to persist

Islamabad

Very hot weather conditions are expected over plain areas of Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh, while hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over rest of the country in next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP. Weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the Karachi Met Office on Saturday forecast hot and dry weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours. An official of the Met Office said that the maximum temperature is expected to range between 37 to 39 degrees Centigrade during the period.—APP