Hot, humid weather to persist

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during last 24 hours. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, upper FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir, said a daily report issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According synoptic situation “seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country,”. During last 24 hrs weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Hazara, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) occured in scatered places including Sialkot (Cantt 08, A/P 02), Balakot 02 and Rawalakot 08. Highest Maximum Temperatures recorded at Nokkundi 45øC, Dadu, Dalbandin 44øC, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana 43øC.—APP